Former Bowie City Councilor Pct. 1 speaks out on resignation

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A little more than two weeks after Bowie Mayor Bill Miller announced his resignation, Councilor Pct. 1 Thomas Kent announced his.

Kent gave his resignation letter to City Secretary Sandy Page Friday. Within the resignation letter, Kent said he feels that his resignation best protects the citizens of Bowie.

With Kent leaving his position, this creates a double vacancy within the council thus requires a special election to fill the position at the ballot box by the citizens of Bowie.

After former mayor Gaylynn Burris submitted her application for the position, Kent resigned.

“Gaylynn Burris ran for election and was voted out of office,” Kent said. “I just feel in order for her to be put back into office she should have to be elected in there by the people.”

Kent said he feels the council will not accept his resignation until after they appoint a mayor during the special meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday.

“Who’s going to stop them?” Kent said. “They do what they want to do, and they have no higher authority, but yes, that is my understanding. Their plan is to move forward. They are going to put Gaylynn Burris into the mayor’s position on Monday and not accept my resignation until the 28th.

Mayor Pro Tem Jason Love on the possibility of appointing Burris as mayor on Monday said, “It’s up to the council to decide if she will be our new mayor. Personally, I think she’s a great fit for the job. We were repairing our infrastructure and planning great projects for the city before the election with Mrs. Burris.”