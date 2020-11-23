Former Burk foster parent facing 26 charges for alleged sexual assaults of two young girls, child pornography

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— A former Burkburnett foster parent now has 26 total charges filed after being indicted for alleged sexual assaults of two girls and possession of child pornography.

43-year-old James Gonzales was arrested last February on two child pornography charges and bonded out.

Less than a week later, Gonzales was arrested again on additional child porn charges, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact after investigations by the district attorney’s office, Burkburnett police, Texas Rangers, and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The grand jury has indicted him on 22 child porn-related charges, and the indecency and assault charges.

The aggravated sexual assault allegations came out first when a 16-year-old girl told investigators about alleged incidents when she was around 6-years-old while staying at her friend’s house in Burkburnett.

She told of three separate occasions when she was awakened and Gonzales would tell her to put her clothes back on and go back to sleep.

The indecency charges involved a girl fostered by Gonzales and his wife from 2012 to 2013.

A Texas Ranger said Gonzales admitted to at least two incidents that took place in his home on Jan Drive when the foster child in his custody was about five and also admitted downloading up to 500 images of child pornography.