Former Burk Grace Ministries director arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Former director of Grace Ministries outreach in Burkburnett was taken into custody Monday to face charges he violated his probation for burglary of the outreach building.

Melvin Feller,62, has posted bond and been released. The warrant was issued last month after prosecutors filed to have his probation for burglary revoked. He was sentenced to two years deferred probation in August of 2018, then less than a month later he was arrested again for forgery.

Burkburnett police said a Burkburnett priest reported that during a property hearing in the justice of the peace court, Feller produced a forged document showing he owned property taken from Grace Ministries.

The property consisted of computers and other electronics seized during a search warrant on Feller’s property. The priest said the items were purchased by Grace Ministries with a grant and could not be given away or sold. The priest was acting director of Grace Ministries at the time, and said his signature was forged on the document giving ownership to Feller.

In August of 2018 Feller agreed to a plea bargain for two years community service and $750 fine on one count of burglary of a building. He had been arrested in January that year after the new director of the ministry said surveillance cameras had recorded the former director, Feller, taking items from the outreach building, including food, toilet paper, and other household supplies.

Feller’s personal web page listed numerous civic organizations he had been involved with in Burk, including the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary club, and board of economic development.