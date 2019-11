BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Burkburnett Chief of Police was laid to rest Saturday.

Curtis Salyer, 87 passed away last Monday in Burkburnett.

Salyer served in the United States Air Force and after retirement served as Chief of Police in Burkburnett from 1992 to 2007.

In total, he served the city of Burkburnett for 34 years.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter.