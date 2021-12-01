Former Cash Saver building leased, new occupant not announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A building that has housed two grocery stores but has been vacant almost three years may soon be re-opening, but it is not known yet what kind of business it is.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President Henry Florsheim reported in a Facebook update Wednesday, December 1, that the old Cash Saver building at Southwest Parkway and Kemp has been leased, but he said he is not at liberty at this time to announce what will be in the building.

Though, Florsheim said that people will be excited once the company gives the go-ahead to reveal the new occupant.

The Cash Saver grocery store opened in January 2014 and closed in January 2019.

Before Cash Saver, Albertson’s occupied the space, but when Albertson’s bought United Supermarkets in September 2013, it was required to sell its stores in Wichita Falls and Amarillo.