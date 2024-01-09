WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pending charges against seven former administrators with the City View Independent School District have officially been dismissed, according to court documents.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, Senior District Judge Jack McGaughey signed an order dismissing the charges against seven former employees of City View ISD who were charged with failing to fulfill their duty to report allegations of sexual misconduct in February 2023:

Anthony Ray Bushong — Former Superintendent of City View ISD

Stephan Clyde Harris — Former Superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Former Assistant Superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Raymond Weathersbee — Former assistant principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Former Athletic Director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Former Counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

In a letter filed on November 28, 2023, Judge McGaughey stated that the charges should be “dismissed with prejudice.”

In the letter, Judge McGaughey said that he had determined the statute of limitations on the allegations expired before they were filed. He said the statute began running on May 19, 2018, and ended two years later. However, the original charges were filed in May 2023.

The order signed by Judge McGaughey reaffirmed this point, saying that since the statute of limitations would have expired in May 2020 and the prosecution didn’t file charges until about three years later, the defendants are released from jeopardy and are no longer subject to trial in the criminal cases against them.

The allegations against the district and its former administrators began in June of 2022 when former City View ISD students began making claims of sexual misconduct against then-basketball coach Bobby Morris on social media.

Four days after the allegations surfaced, on June 27, 2022, Morris took his own life.

After an investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department, seven former City View ISD administrators were charged for what police referred to as “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

At last check, a federal lawsuit filed by one of the alleged victims of Morris against the district and some of its former administrators is still pending.

James Rasmussen, defense attorney for Hawkins, the former head football coach and athletic director at City View High School, responded to Texoma’s Homepage’s request for a comment regarding the dismissal of the case.

“The only thing we have to say at this time is that we are pleased that the court order of dismissal has been entered,” Rasmussen said.

Our newsroom reached out to defense counsel for several other former administrators with City View ISD, who have not yet responded to our request for comment as of the publication of this story.