Former Clinics of North Texas employee to plead following insurance fraud

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Clinics of North Texas accounts department employee is scheduled to plead today in 89th District Court.

Afreda Higgins-Williams and two others were arrested in 2018 after police say they staged the circumstances of a car accident and filed for inflated insurance payments.

The insured driver reported Travus Johnson was the only occupant in the other car, but that same day, Tenesha Crathers filed an insurance claim, listing herself as the driver of the car that was struck, and Johnson as a passenger.

A doctor’s note submitted to Progressive was allegedly forged on stationary taken from the doctor’s office.

The special investigator for the company said Travus Johnson had actually never been treated there.

The Clinics of North Texas began an internal investigation, which they say led to accounts specialist Afreda Williams.

The investigating police officer reported he was familiar with Williams from past fraud investigations, and that Williams stole the personal information of multiple victims at a previous place of employment.

Police say the total amount of the fraud committed by the three people was just over $5,300.

