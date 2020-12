WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Mac Thornberry was presented with the highest public service award given to citizens who have made contributions to the United States Air Force.

In a tweet from the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, she said she presented Thornberry with the Air Force Distinguished Public Service Award today, Dec. 3, noting his 26-year tenure and his roles as the chairman and as a ranking member in the House Armed Services Committee.

