WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former general manager of a Patterson dealership posted his bond Saturday, January 29, after his lawyer filed for a motion to reduce it.

Steven Duran, 40, was arrested Thursday, January 27, and charged with four counts of sexual assault, each with a $125,000 bond, for a total of $500,000. According to records, Duran bonded out on Saturday, January 29.

According to arrest affidavits, Duran would identify vulnerable female employees and begin complimenting them, eventually telling them how he could help them do their job better. Duran would find an excuse to meet the victims off property and sexually assault them.

In a press release, a representative with the Patterson Auto Group said former general manager Steve Duran was terminated on November 30, 2021, and has not been associated with the dealership group since that date.

Police said they received reports detailing the alleged assaults on December 9, 2021, nine days following Duran’s termination from the company.