Former Director of NAMI Wichita Falls speaks out about closing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One week after NAMI announced it would close its doors in Wichita Falls, executive director Jessica Wood, released a statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Wood wrote she had received several messages since the announcement was made.

According to Wood, the decision was reached during a meeting with the board of directors shortly after she handed in her resignation in November.

She goes on to write closing the doors did not have to do with funding as they had donors and foundations that supported the organization.

Wood said during her three years as executive director she was challenged and accomplished.

“Out of the countless talks I gave over the last three years, 99.8% (if not all) of the audiences had no idea that NAMI that existed or what we did in the community, despite being local for over 25 years,” Wood wrote. “You want people to be as excited and engaged in your non-profit as you are…and sometimes they just aren’t.”

Wood added NAMI did not have the community support needed to sustain and be a successful nonprofit.

“Supporting a nonprofit doesn’t necessarily mean a monetary donation. It could be attending their events, spreading awareness about their mission, play an active role on their board, being a sponsor for an event, attend their classes, volunteer with them, going to eat at whatever restaurant they’re fundraising at, or being a community cheerleader for what they do,” Wood composed.

Wood sums up her time NAMI by saying that she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Wood expressed that she is excited to use her knowledge and experience to help another local nonprofit: Communities In Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area (CIS).