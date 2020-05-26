Former Electra Housing Authority executive director indicted on theft, forgery charges

Harroll Willett, 48, was indicated by a Wichita County Grand Jury for one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of forgery of a financial instrument.

Records show Willett was arrested in May 2019 on warrants filed by a Texas Ranger.

However, the indictments were not filed until last week.

The Texas Ranger stated he was contacted by the Electra Police Chief to investigate thefts at the Electra Housing Authority.