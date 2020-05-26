Former Electra Housing Authority executive director indicted on theft, forgery charges

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — The former executive director of the Electra Housing Authority has been indicted on charges of theft and forgery of authority funds.
Harroll Willett, 48, was indicated by a Wichita County Grand Jury for one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of forgery of a financial instrument.
Records show Willett was arrested in May 2019 on warrants filed by a Texas Ranger.
However, the indictments were not filed until last week.
The Texas Ranger stated he was contacted by the Electra Police Chief to investigate thefts at the Electra Housing Authority.
Upon a review of payroll records and charge account statements, the Texas Ranger said it appeared Willett was paying himself extra paychecks and using housing authority charge accounts for personal expenses.
The Texas Ranger interviewed Willett and said he admitted to taking approximately $15,000 from the Electra Housing Authority between January 2019 and May 2019.
According to authorities, Willett admitted to issuing additional himself paychecks, writing checks to himself for fake expenses and using charge accounts at various stores to purchase gift cards and items for a personal business.
The Texas Ranger said Willett also admitted forging a board member’s signature on a $1,000 check in April 2019.
According to current Electra Housing Authority Director Kelly Bowlin, Willett was executive director from July 2014 until his dismissal on May 21, 2019.