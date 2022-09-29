WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station.

Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5 years probation and a $750 fine.

Harmon was arrested for the burglary about six months after his release from prison for his 10-year arson sentence. Deputies arrested him in November, 2020 leaving the Cameron Gardens Volunteer Fire Department station.

They said surveillance video showed him entering the fire station two different days. One video showed him taking a gas can out of the station.

When arrested for the arsons, authorities said Harmon admitted setting roughly three dozen fires while he was a Cameron Gardens volunteer, and his father was fire chief.

They said he admitted setting one fire that severely burned fellow firefighter, Dwight Murphy in November 2005. Murphy spent more than two months in the hospital being treated for burns and many more months in rehab.