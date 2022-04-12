WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An embezzlement investigation at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store in 2019 results in an indictment three years later.

The suspect, then store manager Julius Hastings, 26, is accused of stealing almost $48,000 from the store.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police were notified of four missing deposits in March of 2019 and an internal investigation and audit led store investigators to suspect Hastings.

A police investigator says Hastings was at the store and cooperative and admitted he stole the deposits and that he had both the keys needed to open the store safe.

Police say they did not arrest Hastings at that time pending an arrest warrant. Police also obtained surveillance video supporting the charge against Hastings.

In a written statement, police say Hastings stated he took the money for his then unborn child.