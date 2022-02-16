WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Burkburnett foster parent is sentenced for 26 of 30 charges of sex crimes involving children, with sentences ranging from 10 years of 40 years.

Wichita County jail booking photo

All of 44-year-old James Robert Gonzales’ sentences will be served concurrently.

He was arrested in 2020 by a Texas Ranger for possession of child pornography.

Less than a week later, Gonzales was arrested again on additional child porn charges, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact after investigations by the District Attorney’s office, Burkburnett police, Texas Rangers, and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The aggravated sexual assault allegations came out first when a 16-year-old girl told investigators about incidents when she was around 6-years-old while staying at her friend’s house in Burkburnett.

She told of three separate occasions when she was awakened and found Gonzales committing sexual acts and he would tell her to put her clothes back on and go back to sleep.

The indecency charges involved a girl fostered by Gonzales and his wife from 2012 to 2013.

A Texas Ranger said Gonzales admitted to at least two incidents that took place in his home on Jan Drive when the foster child in his custody was about five and also admitted downloading up to 500 images of child pornography.

In his plea deal, four charges of aggravated sexual assault and indecency were dismissed.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child and 22 counts of possession of child pornography.