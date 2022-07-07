WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The lot upon which a beloved local restaurant once stood is set to go up for sale by sealed bid.

Officials with the city of Wichita Falls announced Thursday, July 7, 2022, that the city is offering one parcel of Trustee real property for sale to the general public.

The parcel of land for sale is a 0.13-acre lot located at 1425 Iowa Park Road, the former home of Freddy’s Casa Mañana.

The vacant building that sat upon that parcel of land was considered a total loss after a two-alarm fire in April 2022.

According to city officials, prospective buyers will be required to demolish what’s left of the structure within 90 days of purchasing the land.

Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the City Council Chambers of the Memorial Auditorium, located at 1300 Seventh Street.

Bids must be submitted on an official bid form provided by the Property Management Division and accompanied by a cashier’s check for 10% of the total bid.

Further information can be secured by calling the City’s Property Management Office at (940) 761-8816.