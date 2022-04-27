WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For Leia Hamm, hearing about the Senate’s investigation into the health and safety of military families living in near-base homes opens old wounds.

“It was like a slow burn horror, my kids were sick a lot I was sick a lot everything that I had was amplified. Cognitively I had a very difficult time in that house,” Hamm said.

The house Hamm is speaking of is a home that’s a part of Sheppard Air Force Base’s military housing, Freedom Estates and is operated by Balfour Beatty Communities. A home that was full of mold, raw sewage, and a rat infestation among other things when she lived there back in 2020 Hamm said. Living conditions like those is why the Senate launched an eight-month investigation into the claims, finding the company failed to respond to repairs and the hazardous conditions at the housing near Sheppard and Fort Gordon Army Base.



This was after the U.S. Justice Department fined Balfour Beatty for more than $65-million dollars to be paid back to the military.

“Do our people make mistakes, yes people make mistakes there’s human error in every business, we understand where our shortcomings are and we take action,” Co-President of Balfour Beatty, Richard Taylor said.

But if you ask Hamm if she thinks the punishment was enough, “No it’s not, number one because the money that they are getting penalized goes back to the government and it doesn’t go back to any of the families that were affected by it, any of the families that have paid $20,000 dollars plus out of pocket for mold specialists because Tri-Care doesn’t pay for it, that went to the government,” Hamm said.

She says her time at Freedom Estates was so detrimental to her family’s health that they ended up living in a hotel room before relocating to another city. Since then though, she and others have also taken legal action against Balfour Beatty

“We’re pursuing legal action we filed and that’s all I can say about it but the only way I believe to get through to these people is through their pocketbook because they clearly don’t care about the families they are hurting,” Hamm said.

She has this to say to current residents of Freedom Estates, who she said are likely going through exactly what she did:

“Get out, get out as soon as you can, it is better to live in an expensive shoebox than live in a big house that is slowly poisoning your family, you need to get out [and] if you think it’s safe because they told you it’s safe do you really want to take that chance?”.

An experience she hopes no more military families have to go through.