Former Golden Knights member helps encourage Wichita Christian students Thursday in surprise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of a former Golden Knights member dropping in, Wichita Christain students will begin the 2019—2020 school year with an exciting surprise.

According to Patterson Auto Group Marketing Director Jodi Jones, retired Sgt. 1st Class Dana Dowman will parachute onto the practice fields at 10 a.m. to deliver an encouraging presentation.

Bowman is a double-amputee and lost his legs in an accident during the annual Golden Knights training in 1994. Nine months after the accident, Bowman made history by re-enlisting in the Army, and now is the U.S. Parachute Team’s lead speaker and recruiting commander. He continues to give speeches on encouragement and ability to not just other amputees, but people from all over the nation. Bowman and his story have been featureD in several national television programs and printed material.

Bowman will return to the practice field after his presentation Thursday and will fly to SAFB to speak at a military event.

