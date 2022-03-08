GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Graham Police Department Officer has pleaded guilty on Tuesday after being charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair back in August 2021.

According to the Graham Leader, Austin Lawrence pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 8 in agreement with 90th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and accepted by 90th Judicial District Judge Stephen Bristow. As part of his plead, Lawrence agreed to eight-year community supervision, a $1,500 fine, and he surrendered his Texas Peace Officer’s incense. He also waives all right to appeal.

District Attorney Dee Peavy said Lawrence will be subject to a curfew and random drug testing and is prohibited from consuming alcohol or being in a place where alcohol is served.

According to an affidavit, phone communications show Lawrence gave a woman drugs last summer that he’d seize during arrests. Court documents also claim Lawrence gave that same woman he was seeing adderall and asked her to throw meth over his fence into his backyard.