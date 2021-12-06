Former Graham PD officer indicted on tampering or fabricating physical evidence charge

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Graham K9 officer is now indicted on a third-degree felony charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

According to the Graham Leader, this comes after an arrest of a female in June. It says the indictment alleges 33-year-old Austin Lee Lawrence intentionally concealed evidence, illegal controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, with the intent to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation.

A warrant was issued August 12 by the 90th Judicial District Court.

Lawrence turned himself in to the Park County Sheriff’s Office on August 23 and is out on a $10,000 bond.

Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock released the following statement: