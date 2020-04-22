1  of  4
Former H-E-B employee charged after claiming positive COVID-19 result

Local News
ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The former H-E-B employee who claimed she tested positive for Coronavirus in Ector County has been arrested.

According to Medical Center Health System, the ECHD Police arrested Kimberly Ann Danner charging her with forgery.

Danner is accused of claiming she tested positive for Coronavirus. She was an employee at HEB on West University Boulevard.

H-E-B released the following statement:

“H-E-B confirms the positive coronavirus case announced on April 7 at our Westside Odessa store was not true. We take matters of falsifying documents seriously, and we do not tolerate this activity. The case is in the hands of local authorities. The safety of our Partners and customers remains our top priority.

She is no longer employed with the company, according to the statement.

