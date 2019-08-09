Former home health care nurse receives 10 years probation, deferred, in forgery case

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman arrested in 2018 after a 97-year-old woman said her former home health care nurse had forged about $10,000 worth of her checks has been sentenced.

Stacey Nieboer pleaded guilty to forgery involving an elderly victim, in exchange for 10 years probation, deferred.

The victim says her stolen checks were made out to Nieboer and that her name had been forged.

She said Nieboer was the only person who had been inside her residence and she knew where everything was, including her safe where she kept cash and her checks.

Police say all the checks were made out to Nieboer except two made out to Brian Burkhalter, who officers said lived with Nieboer.

Burkhalter had a hearing set today on his charges but it was reset.

