WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What started as a group of long-time friends pranking each other in the most embarrassing ways they can think of quickly turned into a show watched by millions across the world.

Impractical Jokers first aired in 2011 and is now on its 10th season but with a modification to its hosts after Joe Gatto announced he would be leaving the show due to changes in his personal life.

You may know him as Captain Fatbelly, or the guy that can never find Larry, but whatever you’ve known him as Joe Gatto has been killing us with laughter for the past 11 years as part of the cast of Impractical Jokers, and now he’s gone solo.

“It’s a night of stand-up with me and letting people come out and forget their worries for an hour and have some laughs together and have a good time. It has been fantastic so far and so I continue the journey, and I’m coming to Texas,” Gatto said.

Gatto announced earlier last year that he would be stepping away from the hit show Impractical Jokers so that he could focus more on his personal life, but that doesn’t mean he’s not friends with Sal, Q, and Murr anymore.

“It’s funny because people are always like, ‘are y’all still friends’, that’s like the number one question. Yeah, we were friends before the show and were friends after the show. We’re just not work friends anymore, that’s it. That’s the only difference. We’ve been friends for over 30 years at this point, and I couldn’t get rid of them even if I tried. I went to dinner with Murray last week, I hang out and see movies with Q, and talk with Sal, I even went and surprised Sal at one of his shows! That was really fun when he was in Alabama,” Gatto said.

And speaking of stand-up, Gatto said you can expect more than just a few jokes here and there.

“You get to know more about me, I tell stories about my life from that time on Jokers with my friends there, also things about being a parent adopting lots of dogs, and how to live your most awkward life, I spend some of my time up there like a Ted Talk giving you tips and tricks on how to live your best life,” Gatto said.

And as you can imagine, it’s not easy going through a tough time in life while making the world laugh. Gatto said he does it because of his fans.

“I’ve always heard from my fans about how I’ve been there for them in their life when they’ve had some tough times to get through things and I’m happy to do that. So to be able to share an experience of, ‘hey, I need some help right now, too’ and to get the love and support is not lost on me so it’s just, that’s the driving force for this as well for me,” Gatto said.

Proving that laughter really is the best medicine.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy is this upcoming Saturday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium and you still have plenty of time to get tickets. To purchase tickets, click here.