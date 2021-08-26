Former Iowa Park DPS trooper pleads guilty to drug evidence tampering charge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County DPS trooper pleads guilty to one charge and is placed on two years probation in a drug evidence tampering case.

47-year-old Chad Harden of Iowa Park accepted a plea deal to tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair an investigation. The second charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.

Wichita County Jail booking

The charges came in a sealed indictment in September 2019, which alleged Harden intentionally destroyed or concealed THC with intent to impair its availability as evidence and possessed that same substance in an amount of more than one gram.

The case was investigated by a Texas Ranger and turned over to the district attorney.

Harden has been involved in scores of traffic stops and drug cases in past years, most along U.S. 287.

Hundreds, if not thousands of pounds of marijuana and other drugs were seized along with, in many cases, thousands of dollars in cash.