IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department announced in a Facebook post that retired Lieutenant of the department Jimmy Eaton passed away.

Jimmy Eaton worked for the Iowa Park Police Department from 1992 until his retirement in 2018.

During his time there, Eaton worked under four police chiefs and became the first K-9 officer for the department.

Funeral services for Jimmy Eaton are still pending at time of publication.