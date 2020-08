IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park student is helping other students see a brighter future by helping them buy the glasses they need.

McKinley Lee started 2020 Vision WF and partnered with Deatherage Optomotrics to raise money for students who need new glasses.

“I want to help students because you never know whats going on at home, and you never know what a student is going through,” Lee said.

In the past six days lee has raised more than $6,000 for the project.