JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman formerly employed at Jacksboro High School is accused of having an improper relationship with an 18-year-old student.

Elizabeth Bondarets, 29, of Perrin, Texas, was booked into the Parker County Jail on Wednesday morning, August 2, 2023, on the second-degree felony offense of improper relationship between educator and student. Her bail was set at $5,000.

According to a press release from Chief Scott Haynes with the Jacksboro Police Department, Bondarets surrendered herself on the felony warrant on Wednesday morning at the Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Weatherford.

Chief Haynes said the investigation into the inappropriate relationship began in April 2023, while she was employed as a paraprofessional at Jacksboro High School.

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported that Jacksboro High School administrators were notified on April 18, 2023, of an incident involving an educator and an “adult student at the high school”. The educator was placed on administrative leave and later terminated on April 21.

According to Chief Haynes, the second-degree felony offense of improper relationship between educator and student is punishable by a prison term of up to 20 years and fines of up to $10,000.

Chief Haynes said the case will be sent to the 271st Judicial District Attorney’s Office out of Decatur for prosecution.

Further details have not been released at this time.