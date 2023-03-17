WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County detention officer who was arrested just over two weeks ago for her alleged intimate relationship with an inmate finds herself behind bars again on four new charges.

Shaylyn Marie Robinson, 23, of Wichita Falls, faces four new counts of the felony offense of violating the civil rights of a person in custody. Her previous charge for the same offense was no billed by a Wichita County Grand Jury, while a charge of official oppression is still pending against her.

She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on bonds totaling $200,000. This arrest comes just eight days after she posted bond on her two prior charges, for which she was taken into custody on February 28.

The Wichita County Jail roster lists that new charges stem from incidents that all occurred in February 2023, all over a span of six days. According to the affidavit, Robinson engaged in sexual contact with two different women on for separate occasions.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said after her prior arrest that she was terminated on February 28 after an internal investigation into sexual relationships she was accused of having with inmates.

Sheriff Duke also said after her previous arrests that investigators retrieved Robinson’s cell phone.