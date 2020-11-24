Former JC Penney employee convicted of stealing jewelry, cash back in jail after allegedly violating probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former JC Penney associate convicted of stealing jewelry and cash from the Sikes Senter store in 2016 is back in jail after authorities claim she violated her probation by committing more retail thefts.

Alyssa Cottrell was booked into Wichita County Jail Monday, November 23.

Theft charges were filed in 2016 when the store reported missing jewelry after daily diamond inventory and video surveillance and sales records were reviewed.

Store investigators said Cottrell admitted she took items worth around $5,400 and selling or pawning them as well as around $300 cash from a register in another department.

According to authorities, Cottrell said she acted alone, but later admitted her boyfriend sold some stolen necklaces.

Police found records of a pair of earrings valued at more than $1,000 being sold at one pawn shop, and a ring being sold at another.

Cottrell was sentenced to four years probation in 2017.

In July, prosecutors filed an arrest warrant and a motion for Cottrell’s case to be adjudicated.

Prosecutors allege Cottrell violated her probation by committing retail theft in Pennsylvania and being placed on probation in 2019.

Prosecutors also said Cottrell is delinquent in her restitution by more than $4,600, owes court fees and has not held a job as agreed.