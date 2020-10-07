Karat Bar & Bistro employee arrested for alleged embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former employee of a restaurant and bar in downtown Wichita Falls has bee arrested for alleged embezzlement at the business last October.

Aerica Nicole Stigarll, 34, is charged with theft over $2,500.

Stigarll was arrested October 1 and released the following day on a $5,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in May 2020 which listed the suspect as at large, the manager of the Karat Bar and Bistro on Ohio Street reported an employee had embezzled almost $12,000 by stealing and writing company checks to herself.

Police said in January 2020 the owner returned from a vacation and noticed the business account was several thousand dollars short.

The owner told police she audited the account and discovered several unauthorized checks written to Stigarll, the first being written on October 20, 2019.

Police said Stigarll’s date of birth, social security number and driver’s license number were on the rear of each unauthorized check.

Court records show a previous conviction for theft for Stigarll in 2008 with a four-year sentence.