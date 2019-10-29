Former KFDX reporter and photographer dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former KFDX reporter and photographer James Dale Terry, 82, passed away in Wichita Falls on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Dale was born on April 21, 1937 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Connie and Florence (Simpson) Terry. He married Joleene McGaughey on July 3, 1963 in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He worked as a news reporter and photographer for KFDX –TV.

In 1970 he began a career with the Texas Department of Transportation as a public information officer. He was also commissioned as a Special Texas Ranger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.