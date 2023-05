WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, May 22, our station celebrated our longtime friend Skip McBride’s 80th birthday.

As much of Texoma remembers, Skip was at KFDX and Texoma’s Fox for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2014.

We celebrated with cake and, of course, commemorated the occasion with a group photo.

From everyone at the station, Happy Birthday, Skip!