Former Lakeside City volunteer fire chief arrested for theft

Local News
ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The former fire chief and long time firefighter with Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department has been charged with theft greater than $2,500.

James Sons, 61, was booked just before 7 a.m. Friday and bonded out a couple of hours later.

Texoma’s Homepage has requested information from authorities and his arrest affidavit but have not received it at the time of publication.

Sons was recognized in May of last year for 19 years of service as a firefighter.

Current Fire Chief Lonnie Hare did not have a comment when contacted but said he was preparing a statement that would be available later Friday.

In late February the fire department broke ground for a new $1.2 million fire station on HWY 79 paid for with bonds.

