Former morning show host Joe Tom White inducted into P3 Good Guys Club

While people all over Texoma try to get adjusted to starting their days without Joe Tom White, others are remembering the mark he made on broadcasting, and their own careers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family attended Joe Tom White‘s induction into the P3 Good Guys Club on Saturday, July 31.

Joe Tom was the former host of the Texoma Country Morning Show. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015 and was an active member with the Texas-Oklahoma Fair and the North Texas Field and Stream.

White’s daughters said they know their father is smiling down at such an honor.

“To have this honor bestowed upon him from the community…,” Joe Tom’s daughter Jody Lyons said. “He loved Wichita Falls; he was proud to be a part of this community. He was always advocating and supporting and talking about things about this community, and I just know he’s thrilled. I feel he’s really shining down on us from Heaven this morning, just grinning from ear to ear and would definitely have said, “Don’t ya dare miss it!'”

Dozens came out to honor the late Wichita Falls icon at the event. The event also honored veterans. Those in attendance said they couldn’t think of a better way to honor someone who has left an impact on so many.