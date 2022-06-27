WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than two weeks after testifying in Justin Love’s second trial for the 2015 murder of Domanic Thrasher, one of his co-defendants is back in jail on a charge of violating her parole for manslaughter.

Whitney Mercedes O’Brien was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Our newsroom has reached out to state officials about the nature of the alleged violation but has not received a response at the time of this posting.

Whitney O’Brien mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

A source with the Wichita County Courthouse said O’Brien’s parole violations were for fairly minor infractions, such as not reporting to her parole officer on time.

O’Brien was one of three people charged in the fatal shooting of former Rider High School football star Domanic Thrasher in a June 2015 drug deal gone bad.

Love was convicted for a second time and sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, June 23 after his retrial. His original conviction and subsequent 50-year sentence were overturned on appeals in December 2018.

Blayne Brooks, O’Brien and Love’s co-defendant, was also convicted and sentenced to 60 years for Thrasher’s murder.

O’Brien was originally charged with murder as well, but she testified against Brooks and Love and accepted a plea deal to manslaughter for 15 years in prison.

O’Brien would end up only serving two years of that sentence after being released on parole in September 2020.

The district attorney said O’Brien began cooperating with law enforcement within about a month of Thrasher’s death.

After learning he’d spend the rest of his life in prison, Love was vocal about how unfair he felt his sentence was, claiming O’Brien has a larger share of the blame than he did.

“Whitney got out,” Love said. “Whitney did more than I did. And she’s getting to walk free and I’m not.”