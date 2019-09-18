Former murder suspect arrested for manslaughter

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Trinity Noland, 36, was arrested in Clay County on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. She was booked into Clay County jail at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Her bond is $25,000.

It is unclear if these charges are linked to a 2016 murder where charges against Noland were dismissed due to lack of evidence two years after she was arrested.

In September 2016, Noland was arrested for the murder of Shaun Edward Simpson, of Lawton. Clay County officials said Simpson was found lying on his back in a living room with a large pool of blood around his head and body. When law enforcement arrived at the home, deputies said Noland told them Simpson arrived at the home with a woman and started assaulting her.

She said she became alarmed and got her gun out of a safe while the assault continued into the kitchen. During an altercation with Simpson and another man at the home, Noland said she fired one shot at Simpson. Since her arrest, Noland has claimed self-defense, something the district attorney and Clay County investigators have said was not supported by the evidence at the scene.

Noland, along with Zachary Trumble, are still charged in connection with two 2016 armed robberies in Wichita Falls. According to police, Trumble admitted to the robberies and said Noland drove the getaway car. Investigators said Noland first denied any involvement with the robberies, but after more questioning admitted she was there.

97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus gave a statement about the murder case dismissal.