Former NFL player reports to Fort Sill for basic training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — One of Fort Sill’s newest basic training soldiers has taken quite the career change. Jimmy Legree, once with the Arizona Cardinals, is now serving his country.

“All my life honestly just growing up I went to college and I happen to be good at sports and it took me a little further in my journey,” Recruit Jimmy Legree said.

After graduating from the University of South Carolina and a two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals, serving in the armed forces. And now that he’s in training, Legree said he is looking forward to a new group of brothers and sisters in this life transition.

“It’s an easy transition as long as you maintain your discipline come here and do the right thing it should be an easy transition I would say dont come in thinking your a big shot cause your going to get humbled real quick,” Legree said.

Legree’s occupational specialty is in the Signal Corps and he looks foward to putting as much work as he did on the field into serving his country.

“I hope to have a very long military career so that when I have kids I can put them throught it and instill some discipline in them at an early age to make sure they are on the right path,” Legree said.

And no matter on the field or the battleground, Legree follows the advice, “Work hard at anything you do.”