Former Nocona natives killed in car crash

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Two former longtime Nocona residents, Gary Don and Janice King were killed in a two-vehicle car crash Sunday near their home in Hempstead, TX.

The crash occurred at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 18 when a Ford Escape traveling east on Highway 290 failed to yield while attempting to turn onto FM 1736. The Escape was struck on the passenger’s side by a Toyota Highlander.

The Kings, both 77, were passengers in the Escape. They were transported to the hospital where they both passed away. An Austin family of five was in the Toyota. The mother and one child were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure according to the Pierce County Department of Public Safety.

Gary Don King was a founding member of Nocona Belt Company and while he was involved in many community activities his passion was establishing Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum. King served as president of the museum board for 20 years helping it come from an idea to breaking ground and opening.

At the 2014 Shebang fundraiser for TNT, King was honored for his service to the museum as he, wife Janice, and granddaughter, Bailey, moved in 2015 to south Texas.

A joint funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Family visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 24. Graveside service is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Oakwood Cemetery in Comanche, TX.