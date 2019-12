WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was an employee of the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls pleads guilty to injury of a disabled person in connection with an assault of a resident there.

Marcus Lafaele, 31, received three years, suspended to probation, in 89th District Court, on Thursday.

His indictment states that on June 16, 2016, he slapped or punched a disabled person who was a resident of a group facility.