Medical imaging center manager gets probation for embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former office manager of a Wichita Falls Medical Imaging Center pleads guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the company and has a forgery charge dismissed as part of the plea bargain.

Kimberly Dutton, 38, was charged in may with theft in a sealed indictment.

She had agreed to a sentence of 10- years probation earlier but was sentenced Thursday to 2-years deferred probation with restitution to be paid up-front.

The initial theft was reported by Texoma Medical Center Imaging on 10th Street last year.

An employee said after an audit, it was discovered Dutton changed her hourly rate in the payroll system and received almost $11,000 more than she should have.

Police said the owners confronted her and said Dutton agreed to repay that money but never did.

Employees decided to conduct further auditing and in December, contacted the police again.

They said they discovered 43 checks totaling more than $26,000 Dutton had written to herself, cashed, and later altered again to remove her name and replace it with another name or business.