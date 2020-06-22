Former Old High tennis star indicted after alleged sex crimes involving young girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A former Old High tennis star is indicted by a Clay County grand jury following a Texas Rangers investigation into alleged sex crimes involving a young girl.

38-year-old Bradley Carson Prigmore is charged with indecency with child.



The warrant was issued in February.



Last August, Texas Rangers were asked to help the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.



According to authorities, a child was interviewed at Patsy’s House and claimed Prigmore made her touch him inappropriately.



The victim is under the age of 17.

Prigmore graduated from Old High in 2001 before going on to play tennis at the University of Oklahoma



He qualified twice for the UIL State Tennis Tournament, finishing once as a state quarterfinalist and once as a state semifinalist.