In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Former President Jimmy Carter is recovery following surgery Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma according to a statement from The Carter Center.

No complications were reported and President Carter will remain at Emory University Hospital for observation.