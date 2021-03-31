YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 76-year-old Olney man who is a past president of the Texas Chapter of the Air Force Association has been charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The affidavit obtained by Texoma’s Homepage alleges the act by Michael Winslow of Olney occurred in January at his home.

An investigator with the Young County Sheriff filed the charge. Winslow has bonded out of the Young County Jail.

The affidavit said the sheriff’s office received a report of sexual abuse of a girl under the age 17.

The affidavit states the victim said she was at his home riding on an ATV when he touched her genital area outside her clothes with his hands.

Winslow was listed as State President of the Air Force Association of Texas in 2018.

According to the Graham Leader, while president of the association, Winslow took part in STEM-based education with children while with the association and also with STEM programs at Young County schools.