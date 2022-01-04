Former prison employee sentenced in smuggling case

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Allred prison food service manager has been sentenced for smuggling cell phones, synthetic marijuana and tobacco to inmates under direction of a person he said he knew only as Callie.

According to records, Jimmie Fred Lee the third pleaded guilty in 78th District Court Tuesday to taking prohibited items into a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, in 2017.

Wichita County Jail

An investigation began when several cell phones were found in an inmate’s locker and were sent to the state inspector general’s office where information was extracted and text messages indicated Lee could be involved in criminal activity.

Investigators said they learned prohibited items were being brought into the unit and distributed through Lee’s chow line to inmates.

Lee was questioned and said he’d been bringing in tobacco, phones and synthetic marijuana for inmates in exchange for cash and an anonymous person would send him messages on when and where to pick up the K2 and who to give it to.

Officers say they found 10 bags of tobacco and two bundles of K2 synthetic marijuana in his car at the prison.

They say lee told them he planned to bring it all in that day but left it in his car because the prison was searching everyone going into the unit that day.