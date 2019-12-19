Former probation officer back in jail on bribery charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former Wichita County Adult Probation officer accused of buying a probationer’s baby is back in jail on a charge of bribery.

Wichita County jail records show Nicole McKnight was booked in Thursday with a recommended bond of $25,000.

The Wichita Falls police arrest report showed she was arrested on the felony warrant in the 1500 block of Tilden.

Details of the charge were not available on the county court website.

Authorities allege Nicole McKnight used bribes and coercion on her probationer so she could adopt her baby when it was born.

In October, Judge Jim Hogan ruled she could live with the one-year-old child until her charges are resolved.

While out on bond, McKnight is required to wear a GPS monitor.

When the child was born in 2018, the mother said she changed her mind about giving up her baby, but she said she was scared her probation would be terminated if she did not agree to sign the adoption papers.

McKnight was one of several adult probation employees charged or terminated when Texas Rangers and others investigated alleged wrongdoing and sexually inappropriate activities involving probationers.