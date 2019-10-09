Former probation officer charged with purchasing child

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County probation officer has now been charged with the purchase of a child in connection to the adoption of a probationer’s baby. The charge is in a sealed indictment.

Lakisha Nicole McKnight has bonded out of jail. 

McKnight is one of numerous former probation department employees and supervisors who resigned or were dismissed in an investigation into alleged illegal and improper actions involving probationers.

Mcknight was previously charged with official oppression and tampering with evidence.

Information on the adoption of a probationer’s baby came out during a revocation hearing for Brenda Velasquez last May. District Attorney John Gillespie began looking into other complaints concerning probation officers.

McKnight is alleged to have paid Velasquez during her pregnancy with the understanding that she would be allowed to adopt her baby and suggested to Velasquez that her probation could be revoked if she didn’t give her baby over for adoption.

As a result of the allegations, the revocation of probation against Velasquez had to be dropped.

