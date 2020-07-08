Former probation officer to plead in alleged baby purchase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County Adult Probation Officer accused of abusing her office in convincing a probationer to sell her baby to her may have some charges dismissed in a proposed plea bargain.

A motion was also filed Tuesday to change the wording on her indictment to remove reference to the child.

Lakisha Nicole McKnight is scheduled to enter a plea tomorrow on her charge of sell or purchase of a child. Her indictment lists three other charges.

A proposed plea bargain for bribery would give McKnight a 5 year probated sentence, with up to 10 years in prison if she violates the terms. It also has a fine of $500 and 80 hours of community service.

A charge of official oppression would be settled with time served in jail and a $500 fine. A tampering with evidence charge would be dismissed.

Also on Tuesday, a motion to discontinue the requirement for McKnight to wear a GPS ankle monitor was granted.

The motion to change the indictment would simply state McKnight used her official office to deny the probationer her rights and privileges instead of stating deny her parental rights to her child.

McKnight was one of several adult probation office employees and supervisors who were charged, fired or who quit amid an investigation last year into misconduct, some of it sexual.

They said McKnight used bribes and coercion to force the probationer she supervised to let her adopt her baby when it was born.