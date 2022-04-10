WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On April 10, 43 years ago, multiple tornadoes struck Wichita Falls and many other Texoma communities. It became known as “Terrible Tuesday”.

The Wichita Falls tornado was the worst. The mile-wide tornado hit the city around 6 p.m. that Tuesday in 1979.

The devastating event claimed the lives of more than 40 people in Wichita Falls and leveled larged sections of the city.

Nearly 25,000 residents were left homeless. Around $500 million in damage was reported.

Former K.L.U.R. broadcaster Jim Russell lived through the ’79 tornado and said he took cover under a car. Once the coast was clear, his first priority was keeping the community informed.

“We were talking through a little plastic microphone, and we were broadcasting on the air to let everyone know what they needed to know,” Russell said. “After the damage was done, there were a lot of people wondering, ‘What can I do? Where can we go?’ and that was our job.”

Russell said that the aftermath of the tornado showed him what the community of Wichita Falls could make it through when working together.

“Once we got through that two weeks and started the rebuilding process, my faith was restored, and the city that faith built was so renewed, so inspired, that I still think it’s the reason I’m in Wichita Falls today,” Russell said. “There may be some people out there that may be talking down on our city or whatever, but let me tell you – in 1979, it didn’t matter what you believed, it didn’t matter what side you were on, everybody came together, and we built our city to what it became today, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The response from the community and first responders is what sticks with Russell the most, and just how many lives they were able to potentially save by getting information out over the radio for as long as they could before the tornado hit and afterwards.