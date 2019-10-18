ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former employee of Red River Federal Credit Union located on 2721 North Main, has been arrested for embezzlement.

Brittany Ann Carney, 30, is accused of embezzling over $55,000 while working at Red River Federal Credit Union from December 2016 to February 2019.

Investigators have also charged Carney with embezzling approximately $18,000 from the Altus youth soccer league, a position Carney has held as Treasurer since March 2016.

Financial records indicate Carney transferred funds from the accounts of three deceased people, along with two other active account holders, to pay her personal expenses which include credit card debts, cell phone charges, electric bills, and other miscellaneous charges.

Carney is being held at the Jackson County Jail.