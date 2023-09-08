WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former KFDX reporter turned children’s author has released her first publication, “Reach the Magic.”

Katie Crosbie Holland decided to craft the children’s book after having a desire to positively impact others.

“All of my goals have been, I wanted to do something that made a difference,” Holland said. “When I set out to write a book, I wanted it to be something that was impactful, that’s fun for kids to read, but that also has a deeper message.”

“Reach the Magic” follows the tale of a dragon and raccoon who learn the value of kindness and inclusion while looking out for others who may feel left out.

“The ways that books can change our lives in the ways that once you get to know each other and give someone a chance, you can realize that we’re not so different after all,” Holland said. “It’s sort of all that with a fun talking library letter and a dragon and a raccoon.”

Holland said she’s eager to share the story with the community, as it highlights the magic and wonder of books and friendship.

“It’s just a really sweet and wholesome story that I think is a lot of fun for kids too,” she said.

To learn more about Holland’s first book, check out her website.

“Reach the Magic” is also available for purchase on Amazon for $16.95.