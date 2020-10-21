Former Rider entrepreneur is sentenced to 10 years for robbery of shoes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former student who started his own online sneaker business while at Rider is now going to prison for robbing another teen of shoes at gunpoint.

Lane Lukash,19, had his probation revoked and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Lukash gained attention in 2017 by starting his business out of his home and then taking it to social media. He told us then he was getting inquiries from all over the country and Canada.

Then in 2018, he was arrested for taking a pair of shoes from another student at gunpoint. Police said a witness said Lukash told him he set up a meeting to buy the shoes and planned to rob the teen. He was placed on probation in 2019, then after arrests last may for possession of meth and marijuana, a motion to revoke was filed.

Police said he was driving the car where the drugs were located and when none of the other occupants admitted to the narcotics being theirs, he was charged.